These Are the Most Popular Holiday Cookies in Every State

The holidays are an opportune for gathering around a toasty fire, surrounded by friends and family, and shoveling cookies endlessly into your mouth. Crinkle cookies, gingerbread, sugar cookies, coconut macaroons -- I don't discriminate and neither should you.
That being said, everyone has their favorites. Tastes can vary from region to region and state to state. General Mills took the time to gather all the data from Bettycrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com to see what cookie recipe was the most clicked on -- and presumably the favorite -- of each state. Here's what they uncovered:
Alabama
Sugar cookie M&M's bars
Alaska
Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes
Arizona
Sugar cookie cutouts
Arkansas
Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes
California
Peanut butter blossoms
Colorado
Easy spritz cookies
Connecticut
Easy holiday oatmeal cookies
Delaware
Easy Italian Christmas cookies
Florida
Peanut butter blossoms
Georgia
Cream cheese pecan cookies
Hawaii
Easy gingerbread cookies
Idaho
Candy cane cookies
Illinois
Easy spritz cookies
Indiana
Mexican wedding cakes
Iowa
Swedish Kringla
Kansas
Easy Christmas crinkle cookies
Kentucky
Peanut butter blossoms
Louisiana
Nutella swirled meringue cookies
Maine
2-ingredient PB-chocolate truffles
Maryland
Christmas snickerdoodles
Massachusetts
Sugar cookie M&M's bars
Michigan
Easy Kolaczki cookies
Minnesota
Christmas snickerdoodles
Mississippi
Sugar cookie M&M's bars
Missouri
Cake mix gooey butter cookies
Montana
Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes
Nebraska
Peanut butter-chocolate chookies
Nevada
Peanut butter blossoms
New Hampshire
Easy Italian Christmas cookies
New Jersey
Easy Italian Christmas cookies
New Mexico
Sugar cookie cutouts
New York
Black and white cookies
North Carolina
Sugar cookie M&M's bars
North Dakota
Easy spritz cookies
Ohio
Buckeye delights
Oklahoma
Easy Christmas crinkle cookies
Oregon
Sugar cookie cutouts
Pennsylvania
Peanut butter blossoms
Rhode Island
Easy Italian Christmas cookies
South Carolina
Peanut butter blossoms
South Dakota
Easy Christmas crinkle cookies
Tennessee
Sugar cookie M&M's bars
Texas
Sugar cookie cutouts
Utah
Melted snowman sugar cookies
Vermont
2-Ingredient PB-chocolate truffles
Virginia
Easy Christmas crinkle cookies
Washington
Easy spritz cookies
West Virginia
Easy peanut butter cookie cups
Wisconsin
German almond cookies
Wyoming
Peanut butter blossoms
So there you have it: all the most clicked-on cookie recipes. Of course, there are some favorites that cross state lines, like the classic sugar cookies or peanut butter blossoms. On the other hand, some regions hang closely to tradition, like Ohio's buckeye delights or the East Coast's infatuation with Italian Christmas cookies.
Cathy Swanson Wheaton, the executive editor behind a number of Pillsbury and Betty Crocker cookbooks, said cookies are often interlinked to heritage and cultures of specific regions.
“People like a nod to something familiar,” she said in a press release. “It’s really fun to see that some of the eastern states selected an Italian cookie as their favorite, and I think that might speak to their Italian heritage. And some of the southern states tended to choose nut-based recipes. For example, Georgia picked a pecan recipe and they’re the number one pecan producer in the United States.”
That being said, this data is only gathered by General Mills' various recipe sites, so it is possible that other cookies reign in popularity, even if they didn't make it to this festive list.
