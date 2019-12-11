Thrillist
Food & Drink

These Are the Most Popular Holiday Cookies in Every State

By Published On 12/11/2019 By Published On 12/11/2019
most popular christmas cookies holidays by state general mills pillsbury
Flotsam/Shutterstock

The holidays are an opportune for gathering around a toasty fire, surrounded by friends and family, and shoveling cookies endlessly into your mouth. Crinkle cookies, gingerbread, sugar cookies, coconut macaroons -- I don't discriminate and neither should you.

That being said, everyone has their favorites. Tastes can vary from region to region and state to state. General Mills took the time to gather all the data from Bettycrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com to see what cookie recipe was the most clicked on -- and presumably the favorite -- of each state. Here's what they uncovered:

Courtesy of General Mills

Alabama

Sugar cookie M&M's bars

Alaska

Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes

Arizona

Sugar cookie cutouts

Arkansas

Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes

California

Peanut butter blossoms

Colorado

Easy spritz cookies

Connecticut

Easy holiday oatmeal cookies

Delaware

Easy Italian Christmas cookies

Florida

Peanut butter blossoms

Georgia

Cream cheese pecan cookies

Hawaii

Easy gingerbread cookies

Idaho

Candy cane cookies

Illinois

Easy spritz cookies

Indiana

Mexican wedding cakes

Iowa

Swedish Kringla

Kansas

Easy Christmas crinkle cookies

Kentucky

Peanut butter blossoms

russian tea cakes cookies holidays christmas
Teri Virbickis/Shutterstock

Louisiana

Nutella swirled meringue cookies

Maine

2-ingredient PB-chocolate truffles

Maryland

Christmas snickerdoodles

Massachusetts

Sugar cookie M&M's bars

Michigan

Easy Kolaczki cookies

Minnesota

Christmas snickerdoodles

Mississippi

Sugar cookie M&M's bars

Missouri

Cake mix gooey butter cookies

Montana

Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes

Nebraska

Peanut butter-chocolate chookies

Nevada

Peanut butter blossoms

New Hampshire

Easy Italian Christmas cookies

New Jersey

Easy Italian Christmas cookies

New Mexico

Sugar cookie cutouts

New York

Black and white cookies

North Carolina

Sugar cookie M&M's bars

North Dakota

Easy spritz cookies

red velvet crinkle cookies christmas holidays crinkles
eurobanks/Shutterstock

Ohio

Buckeye delights

Oklahoma

Easy Christmas crinkle cookies

Oregon

Sugar cookie cutouts

Pennsylvania

Peanut butter blossoms

Rhode Island

Easy Italian Christmas cookies

South Carolina

Peanut butter blossoms

South Dakota

Easy Christmas crinkle cookies

Tennessee

Sugar cookie M&M's bars

Texas

Sugar cookie cutouts

Utah

Melted snowman sugar cookies

Vermont

2-Ingredient PB-chocolate truffles

Virginia

Easy Christmas crinkle cookies

Washington

Easy spritz cookies

West Virginia

Easy peanut butter cookie cups

Wisconsin

German almond cookies

Wyoming

Peanut butter blossoms

So there you have it: all the most clicked-on cookie recipes. Of course, there are some favorites that cross state lines, like the classic sugar cookies or peanut butter blossoms. On the other hand, some regions hang closely to tradition, like Ohio's buckeye delights or the East Coast's infatuation with Italian Christmas cookies.

Cathy Swanson Wheaton, the executive editor behind a number of Pillsbury and Betty Crocker cookbooks, said cookies are often interlinked to heritage and cultures of specific regions.

“People like a nod to something familiar,” she said in a press release. “It’s really fun to see that some of the eastern states selected an Italian cookie as their favorite, and I think that might speak to their Italian heritage. And some of the southern states tended to choose nut-based recipes. For example, Georgia picked a pecan recipe and they’re the number one pecan producer in the United States.”

That being said, this data is only gathered by General Mills' various recipe sites, so it is possible that other cookies reign in popularity, even if they didn't make it to this festive list. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kat Thompson is a staff writer at Thrillist whose favorite Christmas cookies are those ready-to-bake ones with reindeer on them from Pillsbury. Follow her on Twitter @katthompsonn