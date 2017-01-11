This Map Shows The Most Searched For Holiday Recipes in All Fifty States

The holidays are rife with traditional foods and the knowledge that gaining weight right before January 1 fits conveniently with most New Year’s resolutions. But what holiday dishes are Americans most infatuated with? The good folks at General Mills compiled holiday recipe search data from its Betty Crocker and Pillsbury websites, designing this map for your gluttonous pleasure.

So where does your state fall on the holiday food map? If you’re an Iowan, you’re pretty down with sports bar fare, so you eat Sliders with grandma instead of going to Buffalo Wild Wings with your pals. Connecticut keeps it zany with searches for Monkey Bread, which is neither composed of monkeys or prepared by them. Tennessee likes sausage balls -- not meatballs, you fool -- North Carolina keeps it American by searching for good ole' apple pie, and California likes to eat Caldo de Res (Mexican beef soup) next to the Christmas tree or Menorah or whatever symbol or non-symbol best crystallizes the holidays for you and your kin.