This Map Shows The Most Searched For Holiday Recipes in All Fifty States

The holidays are rife with traditional foods and the knowledge that gaining weight right before January 1 fits conveniently with most New Year’s resolutions. But what holiday dishes are Americans most infatuated with? The good folks at General Mills compiled holiday recipe search data from its Betty Crocker and Pillsbury websites, designing this map for your gluttonous pleasure.
So where does your state fall on the holiday food map? If you’re an Iowan, you’re pretty down with sports bar fare, so you eat Sliders with grandma instead of going to Buffalo Wild Wings with your pals. Connecticut keeps it zany with searches for Monkey Bread, which is neither composed of monkeys or prepared by them. Tennessee likes sausage balls -- not meatballs, you fool -- North Carolina keeps it American by searching for good ole' apple pie, and California likes to eat Caldo de Res (Mexican beef soup) next to the Christmas tree or Menorah or whatever symbol or non-symbol best crystallizes the holidays for you and your kin.
If you want see how your state stacked up, take a gander at the map below, then check out the full list of states.
Alabama: Crescent Recipes
Alaska: banana bread
Arizona: flan
Arkansas: cider
California: caldo de res
Colorado: ensalada de manzana
Connecticut: monkey bread
Delaware: gingerbread cookies
District of Columbia: peanut butter cookies
Florida: flan
Georgia: pan dulce
Hawaii: guacamole
Idaho: coleslaw
Illinois: hot chocolate
Indiana: french toast
Iowa: slider
Kansas: pinwheels
Kentucky: dumplings
Louisiana: shrimp appetizers
Maine: chowder
Maryland: crab cake
Massachusetts: cinnamon french toast bake
Michigan: sugar cookies
Minnesota: christmas cookies
Mississippi: deviled eggs
Missouri: pinwheels
Montana: cake mix cookies
Nebraska: grands!® monkey bread
Nevada: sopa de res
New Hampshire: monkey bread
New Jersey: peanut butter cookies
New Mexico: fudge
New York: peanut butter cookies
North Dakota: pinwheels
North Carolina: apple pie
Ohio: buckeyes
Oklahoma: cinnamon rolls
Oregon: chocolate chip cookies
Pennsylvania: crab cake
Rhode Island: apple pie
South Carolina: breakfast casserole
South Dakota: ham
Tennessee: sausage balls
Texas: sopa de res
Utah: crepes
Vermont: peanut butter balls
Virginia: peanut butter cookies
Washington: sugar cookies
West Virginia: buffalo chicken dip
Wisconsin: taco dip
Wyoming: jalapeno popper
