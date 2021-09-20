General Mills Is Dropping a New Apple Pie Cereal

How about we skip pumpkin season and sail full speed ahead right into Thanksgiving? Well, that seems to be the goal at General Mills, with its all new Apple Pie Toast Crunch.

The new cereal combines the Thanksgiving flavor of apple pie withthe classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. The company even suggests mixing the new item with Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch for a caramel apple mashup "flavor explosion." The whole wheat and rice cereal is the newest holiday cereal in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch lineup.