6 New General Mills Cereals Are Hitting Shelves This Month
The company is launching four new permanent and two limited-edition cereals.
General Mills, the maker of both your favorite childhood cereals and their more adult counterparts, is rolling out six new breakfast offerings, all of which are hitting shelves between mid-May and June.
The company is adding four new cereals to its roster permanently, as well as two limited-edition varieties. Some are inspired by pop culture, while others are new twists on old favorites.
Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal and Team Cheerios Frosted Berry are only available for a limited time, while Jojo Siwa Strawberry Bop cereal, Lucky Charms Marshmallow Clusters, Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Granolas, and Big G Instant Oatmeals in Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, and Trix flavors will all be around for the foreseeable future.
Here’s what you can expect from each of the new breakfast options, per a press release:
- Team Cheerios Frosted Berry might ring a bell for cereal connoisseurs: It was first launched 15 years ago, also as a limited edition. The 2021 update combines red, white, and blue Frosted, Strawberry, and Blueberry Cheerios.
- The other limited-edition launch, Space Jam: A New Legacy Cereal, is a sweet and fruity combination of berry-flavored cereal and bunny- and basketball-shaped marshmallows.
- Jojo Siwa Strawberry Bop Cereal is strawberry-flavored cereal puffs paired with yellow and white marshmallow stars, pink bows, and blue hearts.
- Lucky Charms are amped up thanks to crispy corn and rice clusters that get some extra marshmallow flavoring in the new Lucky Charms Marshmallow Clusters.
- Craving your favorite cereal but also the comforting warmth of oatmeal? Big G Instant Oatmeals, oatmeal flavored like the cereals you already know and love, will let you have both.
- Finally, Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Granolas are inspired by your favorite granola bars. As the name implies, they taste both sweet and salty, and come in two flavors, Dark Chocolate Pretzel Peanut and Salted Caramel Cashew.