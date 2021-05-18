6 New General Mills Cereals Are Hitting Shelves This Month

General Mills, the maker of both your favorite childhood cereals and their more adult counterparts, is rolling out six new breakfast offerings, all of which are hitting shelves between mid-May and June.

The company is adding four new cereals to its roster permanently, as well as two limited-edition varieties. Some are inspired by pop culture, while others are new twists on old favorites.

Space Jam: A New Legacy cereal and Team Cheerios Frosted Berry are only available for a limited time, while Jojo Siwa Strawberry Bop cereal, Lucky Charms Marshmallow Clusters, Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Granolas, and Big G Instant Oatmeals in Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, and Trix flavors will all be around for the foreseeable future.

Here’s what you can expect from each of the new breakfast options, per a press release: