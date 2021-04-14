General Mills Has 5 New Cereals to Add to Your Morning Routine

Morning routines have become a little more, well, routine, for plenty of people over the past year. Commutes have been truncated or eliminated, dining options diminished, and entertainment limited largely to “silly little walks.” So the prospect of shaking things up with new cereals is a little exciting, though we sincerely hope new cereals will seem considerably less exciting by this time next year, if not sooner.

For now, General Mills’ five new varieties are eye-poppers. In addition to the previously rumored and now confirmed Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch, the cereal giant is now slinging Apple Cinnamon Chex, Almond Cheerios Oat Crunch, as well as limited boxes of Galactic Lucky Charms and a Ghostbusters cereal. The former includes space-inspired charms like planets and rockets, and the latter mixes corn puffs and “ectoplasm-shaped” marshmallows.

Each of the five new cereals is in stores now, priced from about $2.50 to $5.