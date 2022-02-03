General Mills Is Dropping Cocoa Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Popcorns

Ever stroll down the cereal aisle and feel that pang of nostalgia as you look at all those sugary cereals you used to start your day with as a kid? If you're missing some of those sweet cereal flavors you used to love, you can now get them as flavored popcorn.

General Mills is combining the beloved breakfast cereal flavors of Cocoa Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch with popcorn to create the ultimate snacks. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn features everything you love about the cinnamon-dusted cereal. Each popcorn piece is glazed with the familiar taste of the cinnamon and sugar treat. The Cocoa Puffs Popcorn is every chocolate lover's dream, with each piece of popcorn coated in the same chocolaty taste as the cereal.

If you're looking to ditch your spoon for the shareable snack, you can find both cereal-flavored popcorns at Walmart stores. For now, Cocoa Puffs Popcorn is a Walmart exclusive, while Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn is also available at select grocery retailers nationwide. Both flavors are now available in 7-ounce bags for $4.35.