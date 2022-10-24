A Holiday Icon Is Getting Its Own Limited-Edition Cereal This Year
The cereal is hot cocoa-flavored with green, blue and red—emphasis on the red—marshmallows.
Halloween is exactly a week away so you know what that means: it's time to decorate for Christmas. While Mariah Carey has been busy defrosting, the cereal connoisseurs at General Mills have been busy whipping up all new breakfast creations to celebrate the holiday season.
The company recently announced the launch of its Rudolph Cereal, alongside the return of two fan-favorite flavors, according to Chew Boom.
The cereal box features a portrait of the claymation icon himself. Inside you'll find hot cocoa-flavored, reindeer-shaped cereal with a variety of marshmallows. The sweet colorful morsels are shaped like Rudolph's red nose, blue elf hats, and green holiday trees.
The other two cereals making a comeback are the company's Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Cereal and Apple Pie Toast Crunch Cereal. You can find all three products at grocery stores nationwide. Family-size boxes run for a suggested price of $4.49 throughout the 2022 holiday season.