A Holiday Icon Is Getting Its Own Limited-Edition Cereal This Year

The cereal is hot cocoa-flavored with green, blue and red—emphasis on the red—marshmallows.

By Jeremy Porr

Published on 10/24/2022 at 4:12 PM

The Image Party/Shutterstock

Halloween is exactly a week away so you know what that means: it's time to decorate for Christmas. While Mariah Carey has been busy defrosting, the cereal connoisseurs at General Mills have been busy whipping up all new breakfast creations to celebrate the holiday season.

The company recently announced the launch of its Rudolph Cereal, alongside the return of two fan-favorite flavors, according to Chew Boom.

Edited - Courtesy of General Mills

The cereal box features a portrait of the claymation icon himself. Inside you'll find hot cocoa-flavored, reindeer-shaped cereal with a variety of marshmallows. The sweet colorful morsels are shaped like Rudolph's red nose, blue elf hats, and green holiday trees.

The other two cereals making a comeback are the company's Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Cereal and Apple Pie Toast Crunch Cereal. You can find all three products at grocery stores nationwide. Family-size boxes run for a suggested price of $4.49 throughout the 2022 holiday season.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Jeremy Porr is a News Writer at Thrillist. Follow Jeremy on Instagram.