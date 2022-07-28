Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Is Spicing Things Up with a New Flavor

Have you ever been shoveling down some Cinnamon Toast Crunch and thought, "You know what would make this better? Hot sauce!" Nope, me either. But the brand is making that hypothetical a reality nonetheless.

The cereal maker is turning up the heat on its otherwise sweet flavor profile. Billed as General Mills's "first hot cinnamon cereal" (you don't say!), the brand is leaning into the popularity of its competitor's Flamin' Hot products and releasing CinnaFuego Toast Crunch. The cereal's signature sweet cinnamon now features a fiery hot pepper spice.

"CTC is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences," Senior Marketing Communications Manager for General Mills Mindy Murray said in the announcement. "So when we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can't wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast."

According to the brand, the CinnaFuego looks like the classic cereal and is "still blasted with Cinnadust." Except now, the flavor profile includes added kick for an "absolutely absurd experience." Those are General Mills's words, not mine.

The CinnaFuego Toast Crunch will be available exclusively at Walmart.com beginning Friday, August 12 in 5.9-ounce pouches priced at $5.48.