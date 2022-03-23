General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers.

The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even submitting a formal request, but US safety regulators ultimately denied it. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the reflections have caused reduced visibility for oncoming drivers and increased the risk of crashes.

"We are still finalizing an actual remedy for the affected vehicles," GM spokesperson Dan Flores told the outlet, adding that he was unsure how long the repairs would take. The company is formally notifying owners by letter beginning April 23. GM claims that it has only received one actual complaint from a customer about headlight issues.

This isn't the first General Motors recall, though. Last year, the car manufacturer pulled 140,000 Chevy Bolts from across the world due to defective batteries and only just resumed production of the model last month. In July 2021, GM also recalled 400,000 trucks due to faulty airbags.