This Brilliant Hack Turned a Fridge Ice Maker into a Pizza Roll Dispenser

If you're among the many pizza roll lovers who were utterly enraged by news that some 40-count Totino's Pizza Roll might come with only 39 pizza rolls, then chances are you'll appreciate a genius hack that gloriously makes the bite-size pizza pastries even more convenient: dispensing them out of your freezer's ice machine.
An Imgur user who goes by reanimatedus posted a gif of the hack in action a few days ago, and, well, it'll probably make you jealous. And hungry.
Pretty damn brilliant, right? Obviously, this isn't the first time someone's done this, but the recent imgur post serves as a reminder that laziness know no limits.
It's unclear from the gif exactly what they did insider the freezer to make this work, but we're assuming they turned off the ice maker, dumped a bag of frozen pizza rolls into the ice container, and made sure the ice size was set to cubed before dispensing them. Just imagine what would happen if they switched it to crushed, and worse yet, the freezer burn on the delicious pizza rolls after sitting in there a while without the protection of packaging. Oh, and don't forget all the crumbs that'll inevitably built up in there if you're not careful.
A little over a week ago, a woman shared her own genius refrigerator hack, which essentially turned the built-in water dispenser into a wine dispenser. Of course, it's worth noting that such modifications could potentially ruin your perfectly good -- and probably expensive -- fridge, so you might want to be careful should you decide to tinker with it, too.
