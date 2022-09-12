This Immersive Las Vegas Exhibition Brings You Into Georgia O'Keeffe's Visual World

Immersive exhibits across the country are breathing fresh air into classic works of art. From Van Gogh to Frida Kahlo, several legendary artists have been getting the influencer treatment as of late, with Instagram-friendly galleries popping up nearly everywhere.

Georgia O'Keeffe is the latest master of the craft to get a starring role in one of these exhibits. O'Keeffe is best known for her captivating paintings of flowers and fauna. The exhibit, "O'KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers," opened at Area15 in Las Vegas last week.

Although her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz, may have pushed the now popular idea that her work was sexually-driven, O'Keeffe vehemently denied his perspective. The artist herself was adamant about the fact that she was solely inspired by the immensity of the natural world.