This Immersive Las Vegas Exhibition Brings You Into Georgia O'Keeffe's Visual World
The exhibit, which features 360-degree projections of the artist's work, opened earlier this month.
Immersive exhibits across the country are breathing fresh air into classic works of art. From Van Gogh to Frida Kahlo, several legendary artists have been getting the influencer treatment as of late, with Instagram-friendly galleries popping up nearly everywhere.
Georgia O'Keeffe is the latest master of the craft to get a starring role in one of these exhibits. O'Keeffe is best known for her captivating paintings of flowers and fauna. The exhibit, "O'KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers," opened at Area15 in Las Vegas last week.
Although her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz, may have pushed the now popular idea that her work was sexually-driven, O'Keeffe vehemently denied his perspective. The artist herself was adamant about the fact that she was solely inspired by the immensity of the natural world.
Those purchasing tickets to Area15 can now experience that immensity firsthand. The exhibit features multiple airy, spacious rooms with 360-degree projections of O'Keeffe's most famous work. If the dazzling imagery isn't enough to sell you, the exhibit also features an array of special sound and lighting effects to bring you further into O'Keeffe's world.
To really round out the experience, cocktails inspired by the artist's floral subjects will also be available for purchase. The menu features floral takes on classic drinks. The Desert Flower, for example, is a reimagined margarita of sorts, while the Flower Drop is a play on the lemon drop.
If you end up going, don't forget to grab a free bag of wildflower seeds on your way out.
Tickets are now on sale for $30 and discounted tickets are available for children, seniors, Nevada residents, and the military. Those run for $23. The exhibition closes in February 2023.