This Airline Is Offering New Routes to Europe from the U.S.

In May, German airline Condor will be flying from 12 cities after adding new routes and restoring ones that fell to the wayside during the pandemic. The brightly striped planes will now travel from New York JFK, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, offering additional routes starting in June.

In June, additional non-stop routes to Frankfurt from Portland, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Baltimore/Washington D.C. will join the non-stop flights added earlier this year from Seattle, Las Vegas, Anchorage, and Fairbanks.

"Due to the pandemic, travel to Europe from the US was only accessible to a limited extent for the past two summers," Mathias Friess, Condor's vice president and area manager, North America, said in a press release. "As a result, we are seeing an unprecedented amount of pent-up demand from Americans who are now eager to visit Europe. We are pleased to offer Germany's most popular, affordable and award-winning service to more Americans this summer with our expanded route network."

These are now all of the cities with direct, non-stop flights to Frankfurt, Germany through Condor, and the days that the flights are offered.

Anchorage (ANC): Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Baltimore-Washington (BWI): Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Boston (BOS): Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Fairbanks (FAI): Thursday

Las Vegas (LAS): Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Los Angeles (LAX): Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Minneapolis (MSP): Monday, Wednesday, Friday

New York (JFK): Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Phoenix (PHX): Monday, Thursday, Saturday

Portland/Oregon (PDX): Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

San Francisco (SFO): Monday, Thursday, Saturday

Seattle (SEA): Daily



Once in Frankfurt, Condor offers connecting flights all over Europe. To book flights and explore routes and schedules, visit Condor's website.