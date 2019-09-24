German Court Rules Hangovers Are a Legit 'Illness' in Unique Case

Hangovers are stigmatized, and the reason for that is because it's this weird middle state where you're unwell, but not allowed to say you're sick. Sick is passive -- something that happened to you, the victim -- whereas being hungover is a YOUR FAULT sickness that nobody wants to hear about. Seriously, nobody.
Except for a court in Frankfurt, Germany, that wants to explore hangovers and how they're perceived, because the way they're perceived influences the market. More specifically, hangover cures.
It all started when an unnamed company behind an anti-hangover drink was accused of making illegal health claims, according to a report by the BBC. The firm sold shots and drinking powders that, apparently, were supposed to help with the tiredness, nausea, and headaches associated with hangovers.
"Cures" are old news; go get something greasy, they say when you're wrecked by last night's night cap. Drink some gatorade. But gatorade and bacon egg & cheeses don't claim to fix your problems.
In the ruling, the court said the technical definition of an "illness" includes even minor changes to the body's normal state. That means a hangover is an illness, and food products can't be marketed to treat illnesses.
"Information about a food product cannot ascribe any properties for preventing, treating or healing a human illness or give the impression of such a property," the ruling said.
But mooooom, you can almost hear the company say.
"By an illness, one should understand even small or temporary disruptions to the normal state or normal activity of the body." the court responded.
Honestly, if you're hungover, the last thing you should do is get a hangover pill or something anyway. You should just drink with your brunch. Kidding, haha. Ha...
'Power's' Joseph Sikora on His Craziest Fan Encounters and the Last Season of 'Power'
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.