Don't Ever Tap a Keg the Way These Two German Guys Did

Biergartens, giant boot-shaped beer glasses, Oktoberfest -- these are just three of the many logical reasons why you might gladly trust German folks with beer and anything that involves drinking it. So a video showing two German guys tragically fail at tapping a keg might be a little surprising. Oh, and funny as hell.

In less than a minute, the guys -- wearing lederhosen and all -- manage to completely empty the keg, but not by rapid-pouring stein after stein of the sudsy stuff and drinking it, unfortunately. And just when you thought the spill was bad, it somehow manages to get much worse. The video, which was originally posted to YouTube in 2013, recently resurfaced on Reddit, which we're guessing is due to the world's collective need for as many good laughs as possible right now. If that's the case, keep 'em coming, internet. 

It's worth pointing out that tapping a keg is harder than it looks, even when you're sporting some legit lederhosen. Bottom line: don't be that guy, no matter how thirsty you are.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and probably would not attempt this himself. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

