Don't Ever Tap a Keg the Way These Two German Guys Did

Biergartens, giant boot-shaped beer glasses, Oktoberfest -- these are just three of the many logical reasons why you might gladly trust German folks with beer and anything that involves drinking it. So a video showing two German guys tragically fail at tapping a keg might be a little surprising. Oh, and funny as hell.

In less than a minute, the guys -- wearing lederhosen and all -- manage to completely empty the keg, but not by rapid-pouring stein after stein of the sudsy stuff and drinking it, unfortunately. And just when you thought the spill was bad, it somehow manages to get much worse. The video, which was originally posted to YouTube in 2013, recently resurfaced on Reddit, which we're guessing is due to the world's collective need for as many good laughs as possible right now. If that's the case, keep 'em coming, internet.