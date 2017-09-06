Food & Drink

This Guy Can Carry Way More Beers Than You

By Published On 09/06/2017 By Published On 09/06/2017
YouTube

Trending

related

Irish Family Hilariously Struggles to Catch a Bat in Their Kitchen

related

The Trailer for Netflix's Stephen King Movie, 'Gerald's Game,' Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

related

A Delicious Burger Is Hiding Inside This Suspicious Cotton Candy Mountain

related

Ed Sheeran Has a Theory About What Happened to His 'Game of Thrones' Character

You may love drinking beer, but you're no Oliver Strümpfel. This German man is a entity unto himself, and last weekend, he shattered one of the greatest, most specific world records ever: lugging more beer steins at once than anyone else on the planet.

In a way, Strümpfel's role on this Earth is similar to that of Marvel Comics superhero Wolverine: he's the best there is at what he does, and what he does ain't pretty. But someone had to shoulder -- or bicep -- the burden of securing 29 fully-poured German beer glasses in his hands at once and walking with them for a little under a minute, balancing their awkwardly distributed weight along the way. He proved to be the German for the job.

The challenge, which went down at a festival in Bavaria, wasn't exactly elegant; he actually started it holding 31 beers, but two tipped over "at the last minute," according to a report from Reuters. Still, that's good enough to top the previous record of 25 mugs, which was set by Strümpfel himself in 2014.

Strümpfel didn't take his feat lightly. He told media at the event that lugging all that beer took him plenty of dedicated preparation and training. "I've been training since February," he said in the video above, "going to the gym three or four times a week, and that was awesome."

"When you think about it, it's 200 hours for about 40 seconds of walking," he said. In all, the 29 filled steins of beer weighed in at around 69 kilos, or 152 pounds.

Let's hope he allowed himself a victory beer.

h/t Men's Health

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer at Thrillist and runs the animation website The Dot and Line. Follow him on Twitter: @e_vb_

Stuff You'll Like