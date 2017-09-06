This Guy Can Carry Way More Beers Than You

You may love drinking beer, but you're no Oliver Strümpfel. This German man is a entity unto himself, and last weekend, he shattered one of the greatest, most specific world records ever: lugging more beer steins at once than anyone else on the planet.
In a way, Strümpfel's role on this Earth is similar to that of Marvel Comics superhero Wolverine: he's the best there is at what he does, and what he does ain't pretty. But someone had to shoulder -- or bicep -- the burden of securing 29 fully-poured German beer glasses in his hands at once and walking with them for a little under a minute, balancing their awkwardly distributed weight along the way. He proved to be the German for the job.
The challenge, which went down at a festival in Bavaria, wasn't exactly elegant; he actually started it holding 31 beers, but two tipped over "at the last minute," according to a report from Reuters. Still, that's good enough to top the previous record of 25 mugs, which was set by Strümpfel himself in 2014.
Strümpfel didn't take his feat lightly. He told media at the event that lugging all that beer took him plenty of dedicated preparation and training. "I've been training since February," he said in the video above, "going to the gym three or four times a week, and that was awesome."
"When you think about it, it's 200 hours for about 40 seconds of walking," he said. In all, the 29 filled steins of beer weighed in at around 69 kilos, or 152 pounds.
Let's hope he allowed himself a victory beer.
h/t Men's Health
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.