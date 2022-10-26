Germany Plans to Legalize Recreational Cannabis, Here's What to Know

If you’re thinking about taking a weed-inspired vacation abroad, then the future is looking bright. Germany is laying out plans to legalize recreational cannabis, which, if cleared, would make it the second European country to do so. The first? Malta.

Germany has already cleared the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. Last year, the country's coalition government introduced legislation to allow the retail distribution of cannabis in licensed shops. The details on how to implement that legislation were recently outlined in a cornerstone paper by German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. He presented said details in a press conference on Wednesday.

The cornerstone paper also outlines the government's intent to introduce a new tax for cannabis products, as well as plans to develop cannabis-related education and prevention programs. In addition to retail availability, adults will be cleared to acquire and possess 20 to 30 grams of cannabis for personal consumption, Lauterbach said.

German citizens could potentially cultivate their own cannabis plants at home, given certain restrictions. And to add, any ongoing criminal investigations connected to cases filed prior to legalization will be cleared.

While the plans seem set to fall into action, an exact rollout timeline hasn't been announced yet, according to Reuters. That's due in part to the fact that Germany has to present Lauterbach's findings to the European Commission for a pre-assessment. If the commission approves, then the country will move forward and draft a law.

While you may have to wait a bit to book those flight tickets, there's plenty you can do to advance cannabis legalization efforts here in the US. Several cannabis-related measures are up for a vote in this year's midterm elections.