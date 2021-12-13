Carl's Jr. Is Offering Free Cold Brew Today Only

Mondays can be rough, and Carl's Jr. wants to make your day a little easier by offering free cold brew all day long. Whether you're just trying to get through your 9-5 or are burning the midnight oil, you can pop by and get a little pick me up for free.

As with all good deals, there is a catch. It's minor, however. According to Chew Boom, to enjoy your free cold brew from Carl's Jr., you will have to make a purchase. However, there's no rule on how much you need to spend, so you can buy something cheap off the menu and still score a coffee for free. The deal is also only good today, so if you're on the fence about going, just do it.

Carl's Jr.s cold brew comes in two varieties: Regular Cold Brew and Vanilla Cold Brew. Both are covered under this freebie. The Regular Cold Brew is unflavored, unsweetened, and steeped to taste. The Vanilla Cold Brew, however, is flavored with vanilla and cream.