Here's How You Can Get Free Crunchwrap Supremes on Grubhub

Whether or not you celebrate any of the year's winter holidays, the final days of 2022 were probably exhausting for you too. It's been a really long year, and perhaps you are like me and can't imagine mustering the energy to do anything else for the remainder of the year.

Fortunately, there are some deals out there to take advantage of that require minimal effort on your end. During the week of December 26 and January 1, you can get yourself the greatest end-of-year present: free Taco Bell. Grubhub is giving Grubhub+ members a free Crunchwrap Supreme with any purchase of orders over $20.

To get your free Crunchwrap, you must fill your cart with $20 worth of items in addition to the Crunchwrap Supreme. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. May this free food bring you some additional peace in the twilight of 2022.