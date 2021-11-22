Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Espresso Drinks to Celebrate National Espresso Day

Coffee is great, but there's nothing like a shot or three of espresso to really get your day going. The ultra-caffeinated beverage is so good it's got its own national holiday, and who better to mark the occasion than Dunkin'? The coffee company is celebrating by giving away free drinks for loyal customers.

Dunkin' loyalty members who visit the coffee chain on November 23 can order a medium or large espresso drink and get another free on their next visit. All you have to do is scan your loyalty ID at checkout, order ahead on the Dunkin' app, or pay with a Dunkin' card linked to the app and you'll get your freebie automatically.

Customers have through December 7 to use their free drink coupon. It applies to any espresso drink on the menu, like the Caramel Iced Macchiato or a latte of your choice.

If you're not a DD Perks member yet, you can still join before National Espresso Day and get your free drink. In addition to your freebie, DD Perks members get five points for each dollar spent at Dunkin'. For every 200 points earned, they get another free beverage of any size. What we're saying is, what are you waiting for?