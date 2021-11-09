Win an Orbit Gum Ugly Sweater for the Holidays

It is holiday party season, which means you'll be searching your closet for something festive to wear to all the events you're invited to. Even if you aren't going to be attending an ugly sweater party, getting your hands on one ensures that you'll be the center of attention no matter what the theme is. And Orbit Gum is allowing you to win one such special sweater for free. Outfitted with its very own gum dispenser, the Smooching Sweater is guaranteed to be a showstopper.

"As we're gradually returning safely to more traditional in-person holiday gatherings, we wanted to create an item that not only gets people in the spirit but also helps them feel bold and confident in an unexpected way," said Sally Tran, Orbit senior brand manager at Mars Wrigley in a statement to Thrillist. "The Orbit Smooching Sweater is a playful and functional twist on the popular ugly holiday sweaters that are often this time of year. The sweater's turnkey gum dispenser helps fans have confidence and fresh breath during those close encounters under the mistletoe this year."

Until November 30, you will be able to enter for a chance to win your own smooching sweater at Orbit's special giveaway site, where the giveaway rules can be found. Not only are the sweaters free for those who win them, but they will also be peppermint scented.