You Can Get a Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Sunday from October Through December
Free Sandwich Sundays > Summer Fridays.
Now that Labor Day has come and gone, so have our sweet, cherished summer Fridays. But while we might not get a shortened workday to cap off the week, at least we've got a new incentive to keep us going—this time, one that happens to ward off the Sunday scaries instead.
Popeyes is introducing Free Sandwich Sundays, a promo that gets you just that: a free Fried Chicken Sandwich every single Sunday through December 26. Beginning October 10, your lunch or dinner is covered by the southern-style fast food joint.
Here's how it works. When you order via the Grubhub app, you'll snag a Free Chicken Sandwich combo and free delivery as a bonus. You'll have to pile up your cart with at least $20 worth to qualify, but have you seen the menu lately? It shouldn't be all that difficult.
In case you need a little ordering inspiration, we've got you. Popeyes has been cranking out innovations as of late, including its all-new chicken nuggets, which according to the chain itself, mirror the exact "quality and flavors of our Famous Chicken Sandwich."
"Just like our game-changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before," president of Popeyes Americas Sami Siddiqui said in a statement in July. "We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes chicken with our new nuggets. We believe that these pieces of crunchy, juicy, delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this."