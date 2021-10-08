You Can Get a Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Sunday from October Through December

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, so have our sweet, cherished summer Fridays. But while we might not get a shortened workday to cap off the week, at least we've got a new incentive to keep us going—this time, one that happens to ward off the Sunday scaries instead.

Popeyes is introducing Free Sandwich Sundays, a promo that gets you just that: a free Fried Chicken Sandwich every single Sunday through December 26. Beginning October 10, your lunch or dinner is covered by the southern-style fast food joint.

Here's how it works. When you order via the Grubhub app, you'll snag a Free Chicken Sandwich combo and free delivery as a bonus. You'll have to pile up your cart with at least $20 worth to qualify, but have you seen the menu lately? It shouldn't be all that difficult.

