Wetzel's Pretzels Is Giving Away Pretzels Nationwide for National Pretzel Day

For those of you not in the know, April 26 is National Pretzel Day, and Wetzel's Pretzels is celebrating in a major way. After 3 pm, anyone can stop by a Wetzel's Pretzels shop and pick up a fresh baked original pretzel. It's a true no-strings-attached giveaway. All you have to do is show up and ask for one.

"We're excited to celebrate National Wetzel Day by welcoming fans to enjoy a signature twisted treat on us,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel's Pretzels, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "This event is about so much more than a free pretzel—it's about cultivating those delightful moments of fresh-baked joy in your day."

If you're on the West Coast, you'll get twice the benefits. Follow Wetzel's on TikTok for two days of exclusive online deals. The first is the #WetzUpYourLife challenge. Wetzel's TikTok will have instructions on how to join, and details on what kind of prizes you can win. On April 27, the brand will release a promo code, so that followers can pick up another free pretzel.

To find your nearest Wetzel's location, head to Wetzel's website. And to all my fellow pretzel stans out there, I hope you celebrate big!