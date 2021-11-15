You Can Get a Free Thanksgiving Turkey This Year When You Sign Up for ButcherBox

Thanksgiving is known for having a turkey at its centerpiece. But this year, it's going to be as difficult and pricey as ever to snag a bird for your feast, thanks to the current supply chain issues and labor shortages. Luckily, we've got the scoop on how to get yours—and even better, get it for free.

When you sign up for meat subscription service ButcherBox before Tuesday, November 16, you'll score a complimentary 10- to 14-pound turkey in your first shipment. This means you won't have to hunt down your local grocery store butcher and beg for one yourself nor pay an arm and a leg just to save Thanksgiving.

ButcherBox is like any other subscription service, except you'll get slabs of meat in the mail instead of plants or coffee. The company was founded in 2015 "with a mission to make high-quality meat more accessible to all." Each box comes with sustainable, humanely-raised, antibiotic-free meat and seafood.

Once you've signed up and claimed your free turkey, you'll get to choose from five different box types: a Custom Box with your choice of 25 high-quality cuts; the Mixed Box with grass-fed beef, organic chicken, crate-free pork, and wild-caught seafood; the Beef & Chicken Box, which includes cuts of grass-fed beef and organic chicken; the Beef & Pork Box with grass-fed beef and crate-free pork; or the All Beef Box that only includes cuts of grass-fed beef.

You can also choose sizing, with prices ranging between $137 and $253 depending on quantity and box type. ButcherBox also allows you to cancel at any time, so start by snagging your free turkey, get some nice steaks to go along with it, and then make your decision on whether to stick with it.