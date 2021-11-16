You Can Get a McDonald's Egg McMuffin for 63 Cents This Week

Inflation has sent prices soaring this year alone, so it's no shocker McDonald's Egg McMuffin costs a bit more since its birth 50 years ago. However, to celebrate the momentous anniversary, the fast food joint is turning back the clock and serving up its fan-favorite breakfast sandwich for the original 63 cents.

On Thursday, November 18, you can snag the Egg McMuffin with that original price tag when you order directly from the app. But just because you're paying the original price doesn't mean you have to order it the original way. In fact, McDonald's is encouraging fans to try a twist on the breakfast sandwich.

"The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since," Senior Director of Brand Communications Molly McKenna said in a press release. "It's been fun to see all the ways they've made it their own—whether it's adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they're always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin."

While you can go about ordering your Egg McMuffin however you please, McDonald's has released a few of its own favorites to inspire your creativity:

Add bacon and tomato on your Egg McMuffin for a new twist on a classic BLT.

Add McDonald's Grape Jam + a hash brown to your Egg McMuffin (order on the side).

Order two hash browns to use as your sandwich "bread" (remove the English Muffin option and order two hash browns on the side).

Add McChicken (from the McChicken Biscuit) and syrup (order on the side).

Order Two Sausage Egg McMuffin + Egg McMuffin - remove the buns to create a sandwich stack of only protein.

Add Strawberry Preserves and extra butter to your Egg McMuffin (order on the side).

Add Spicy Buffalo Sauce to your Egg McMuffin (order on the side).

Top the Egg McMuffin with salsa (order on the side).

The 63 cent Egg McMuffin will be available during breakfast hours only on Thursday and only via the app.