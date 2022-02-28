You Can Get a $1 Burger from Wendy's Right Now

You can get an entire burger for only $1 for the next 42 days.

Yes, you read that right. Wendy's is running a new promotion where fans can get its classic Dave's Single burger for only $1 through Wendy's app.

Take advantage of the deal by simply applying the mobile offer to your mobile order or scanning the mobile offer in-restaurant or at the drive-thru any day during the promotion period. As a bonus, the offer resets daily, so you can literally get a super cheap burger every day for over a month.

The aforementioned promotional period is from February 28, 2022 to April 10, 2022, which is 42 days of $1 burgers.

The Wendy's Dave's Single features a quarter-pound of beef, layered with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion, all on a toasted bun.