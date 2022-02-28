You Can Get a $1 Burger from Wendy's Right Now

And this deal lasts until early April.

By Janae Price

Published on 2/28/2022 at 4:59 PM

Courtesy of Wendy's

You can get an entire burger for only $1 for the next 42 days.

Yes, you read that right. Wendy's is running a new promotion where fans can get its classic Dave's Single burger for only $1 through Wendy's app.

Take advantage of the deal by simply applying the mobile offer to your mobile order or scanning the mobile offer in-restaurant or at the drive-thru any day during the promotion period. As a bonus, the offer resets daily, so you can literally get a super cheap burger every day for over a month.

The aforementioned promotional period is from February 28, 2022 to April 10, 2022, which is 42 days of $1 burgers.

The Wendy's Dave's Single features a quarter-pound of beef, layered with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion, all on a toasted bun.

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programsbirthday freebiesgift card offersfood delivery offersalcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.