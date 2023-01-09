Here's How to Win Free Chipotle for an Entire Year

Chipotle wants to reward its Rewards Members with ten huge free food drops in 2023. The first begins right now and will last until January 15, 2023, with free guac. There will also be free Queso Blanco, chips, drinks, and more.

The "Freepotle" initiative is a new perk for rewards members, and you'll be able to get access to the free food offerings if you create a rewards account before March 6. Between January 9 and 15, you can get a free side or topping of guac with your orders. Not a member yet? If you join after January 15, you'll still be eligible to get some free guac if you join the rewards program by March 6.

"In an environment full of pricey subscription programs, we're introducing a pass to our real food that is free to join and will provide more value to our community than ever before," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. "'Freepotle' makes Chipotle Rewards a must-join program for all Chipotle fans in 2023."

Even more exciting? To help spread the word about Freepotle, any Rewards member that spends $5 in-store, online, or through the app by January 15 will be entered into a contest to win free Chipotle for an entire year. You can enter the contest every day until January 15.