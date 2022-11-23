Here's How to Get Free Fries for Life from This Drive-In Chain

Checkers & Rally's wants to fuel your big shopping weekend and post-Thanksgiving feasting. The chain is offering a chance to win free fries for life between now and November 27, as part of its Black FryDay deals, according to Chew Boom. The prize will grant the winner one order of large fries weekly for 25 years. The only commitment in my life that is currently that strong is to my student loan debt.

To enter, check out the Checkers & Rally's Instagram post below. Comment on the post with the hashtag #BlackFryDay and then keep an eye out for an entry form DM'd from the chain. Then, share the post and tag @CheckersRallys on Instagram with the hashtag #BlackFryDay for an extra entry into the contest.