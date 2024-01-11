These Vacation Homes Are Stocked with $500 Worth of Goop Products

I've never been a Goop girl because, sadly, their luxurious products are out of reach for my modest tax bracket. A single product from Goop blows up my entire monthly self-care budget that I rigorously track on Notion. But, there's a way for your next vacation to include some free Goop products, courtesy of Gwyneth and vacation rental company Vrbo.

Goop has handpicked 15 favorite vacation rentals across the country and stocked each of them with $500 or more of complimentary Goop products. On Thursday, the special bookings were launched for travel dates in March 2024. At each property, the first three bookings will receive Goop products on arrival.

The properties have been broken down by three categories: romantic escapes, family gatherings, and girls getaways. The homes will each have Goop products tailored to each type of trip. Expect to find products like Shinebath Shampoo and Conditioner, Afterglow Body Oil and Nourishing Repair Body Butter, the G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush, and the Fix and Restore Balm.

Below are the bookings for each category:

Romantic Getaways

Family Gatherings

Girls Getaways



Click here to learn more about the bookings and to see how you can have a shot at getting your hands on some of these luxurious Goop products.