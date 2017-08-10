Baskin-Robbins Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream Right Now

National Ice Cream Day has come and gone, leaving you with only the memories of free celebratory scoops and maybe a few more reasons to hit the gym. But it turns out you don't need to wait for the next "food holiday" to score free ice cream, thanks to a new promotion at Baskin-Robbins starting on Wednesday.
Here's the deal:
In celebration of the one-year anniversary of its mobile app, the 31 flavors purveyor will give you one free regular-size scoop of ice cream if you download the app and create a new account, according to a press release. Once you've signed up, a coupon for the free ice cream will appear in the app 24 hours later, which means you'll have a whole day to choose from a long list of flavors like Gold Medal Ribbon, Chocolate Mousse Royale, and Oreo Cheesecake, the flavor of the month. The free scoop is redeemable at participating Baskin-Robbins locations, but the deal excludes waffle cones, according to the fine print.
There's just one slight catch: if you already have an account on the app, you won't get the free ice cream coupon. However, a Baskin-Robbins spokesperson said existing users have access to several deals, including $1 off any sundae, $1 off a medium milkshake, $2 off a Polar Pizza, and a discounted banana split.
All said, if you're already buying tons of cones, shakes, and banana splits at you local Baskin this summer and still don't have the app, now would be a good time change that.
