Carvel Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream on Thursday

If, for some reason, you need an excuse or special occasion to justify indulging in an ice cream treat, it looks like Carvel's got a good one for you this Thursday: annual Free Cone Day. If you live your best life and eat ice cream all the time, well, now you have a chance to score some for free.
Here's the deal:
Carvel will give you one free junior ice cream cone in celebration of its annual Free Cone Day on Thursday, April 27, from 3pm to 8pm at participating locations nationwide. The only catch is that you'll have to choose from vanilla, chocolate, or Carvel's new Cookie Butter flavor that's made with Biscoff cookies and only available through May 28, according to a press release. Cookie Butter is almost certainly the way to go, but you can't go wrong with a classic vanilla or chocolate cone. Best of luck deciding.
Like last year's Free Cone Day, Carvel is again raising money for charity by selling $1 coupon books ($20 worth of deals), with all proceeds supporting the American Red Cross' disaster relief efforts. All said, you can get a free ice cream cone and support a good cause at the same time. You know what to do.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.