Get Free Margaritas at This Restaurant Chain if Your Flight Is Canceled

It is bottoms up at Bahama Breeze. The chain restaurant heard the call everyone on TikTok was making for one margarita, two margaritas, three margaritas, and is responding with just that (no open legs required). The restaurant is offering one free margarita flight for the unfortunate souls who have to deal with last-minute flight cancellations during this busy summer travel season.

"With summer travel well underway, we know nothing ruins the 'vacation vibes' like last-minute flight cancellations," a Bahama Breeze statement reads. "That's why we're giving you the Island escape you deserve and can always find here."

Here's the fine print on this deal. If you are traveling through the Orlando, Miami, Tampa, Vegas, or Washington, DC airports from July 1 through July 8 and show proof that your flight was canceled that same week, you will receive a complimentary margarita flight from the chain. If you're traveling through the Orlando airport, there's even a Bahama Breeze location right there. The flight will include Bahama Breeze's Classic, Dragon Fruit, and Coconut-Pineapple margaritas.

Of course, you must be at least 21 years old in order to receive the margarita flight, and you must have proof of your canceled flight in the form of an email from the airline. Each person is allowed to get one flight.

Given the last few busy weekends of travel, it's highly likely that you'll end up qualifying for one of these margarita flights.