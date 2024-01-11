Here's How to Get Free Miles if Your Checked Bag Is Late

Even Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thinks that there's a simplicity to skipping checked luggage. But sometimes, there's simply no avoiding it. Whether that's because you're traveling with some children, going on a long trip, or simply can't bear to part with your full-size beauty products (me), sometimes you simply have to check a bag.

But then there's the main reason so many people are against checking a bag: Getting a hold of it at the end of your flight can be an Ariadnean nightmare. First, you go to baggage claim, any airport's most lawless spot. Then you wait. Hopefully, you're only waiting for 20 minutes or less. But it's becoming increasingly common that you are waiting for much longer than that—or even leaving the airport without your baggage, if it's lost. Once, I spent an hour waiting for checked bags after a Delta flight.

Well, I wish I knew this after my Delta flight, but it turns out that you can actually be compensated for having to wait longer than 20 minutes or more for your baggage. According to Erika Kullberg, a lawyer and finance content creator, Delta has a policy in its fine print that says you can be credited 2,500 miles if your baggage claim wait takes longer than 20 minutes after your flight landed.