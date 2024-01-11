Here's How to Get Free Miles if Your Checked Bag Is Late
Did you wait more than 20 minutes to get your luggage? You can be compensated for that.
Even Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thinks that there's a simplicity to skipping checked luggage. But sometimes, there's simply no avoiding it. Whether that's because you're traveling with some children, going on a long trip, or simply can't bear to part with your full-size beauty products (me), sometimes you simply have to check a bag.
But then there's the main reason so many people are against checking a bag: Getting a hold of it at the end of your flight can be an Ariadnean nightmare. First, you go to baggage claim, any airport's most lawless spot. Then you wait. Hopefully, you're only waiting for 20 minutes or less. But it's becoming increasingly common that you are waiting for much longer than that—or even leaving the airport without your baggage, if it's lost. Once, I spent an hour waiting for checked bags after a Delta flight.
Well, I wish I knew this after my Delta flight, but it turns out that you can actually be compensated for having to wait longer than 20 minutes or more for your baggage. According to Erika Kullberg, a lawyer and finance content creator, Delta has a policy in its fine print that says you can be credited 2,500 miles if your baggage claim wait takes longer than 20 minutes after your flight landed.
Now here’s the fine print, on the fine print. The policy applies to domestic flights—not international flights. You'll also need to make sure you fill out this Delta form within three days of your flight in order to be eligible for the miles. You must also already be a Delta SkyMiles member when you submit your claim and must be listed on the flight details, and it can take up to two weeks for the miles to appear in your account.
Only one other airline has a similar policy on the books so far. Alaska Airlines will compensate customers with 2,500 miles or a $25 voucher towards their next flight if their luggage takes more than 20 minutes to arrive at baggage claim on domestic flights. In order to get the discount, you'll need to contact an airline customer service representative within two hours of your flight—Alaska advises heading to the customer service desk at the airport before you leave. You can learn more about the policy here.
