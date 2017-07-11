Starbucks Is Giving Away Its All-New Iced Teas for Free on Friday

Starbucks announced on Tuesday that it's completely reinventing its iced tea lineup with the launch of three new drinks called Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions. On Friday, the caffeine slinger will give you one to try for free in a promotion called "Free Tea Friday."
Here's the deal:
Walk into almost any Starbucks location in the United States and Canada (some may not be in on the deal) between 1pm and 2pm local time on Friday, July 14, and you'll get a tall Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion for free, according to a press release. You don't have buy anything and you don't have to show some sort of coupon. It's that simple. You may want to prepare for even longer lines than usual, though.
The tea infusions come in three flavors: Teavana Shaken Iced Pineapple Black Tea Infusion, Teavana Shaken Iced Strawberry Green Tea Infusion, and Teavana Shaken Iced Peach Citrus Tea Infusion. Starbucks said it uses a new method to make the teas. They’re made by combining Teavana iced tea and freshly steeped fruit and botanicals along with liquid cane sugar (for a slight sweetness), resulting in iced tea drinks with "enhanced, perfectly balanced" flavors. The three flavors join the existing shaken iced tea drinks on the coffee giant's permanent menu as of this week -- all of which can be customized with the pineapple, peach citrus, and strawberry flavors, the company said.
“The fruit and botanical blends of pineapple, peach citrus and strawberry take the place of sweeteners for a lighter mouthfeel and more delicate flavor than other iced tea beverages,” Megan Droz, a Starbucks beverage developer, said. “It’s possible to mix and match the different infusions because the flavors are all complementary to our core Teavana black, green, herbal and white teas.”
In addition to the iced teas, Starbucks has also launched a new cold espresso drink called the Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte, a summer-inspired twist in the Cascara Latte it introduced at the end of last year. Several new food items have also been added to the menu. But let's face if folks, free ice tea is the big news here. You know what to do.
