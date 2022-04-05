Here's How to Get Free Twinkies on National Twinkies Day

There's a new national holiday to add to the calendar, especially for the Hostess fans out there. April 6 is National Twinkies Day, and this year to honor the occasion, Hostess teamed up with the delivery service Gopuff to give away some Twinkies . That's right! Free Twinkies delivered right to your door.

To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to download the Gopuff app. At checkout, you can enter the discount code "FREETWINKIES22" and get a package of two Twinkies for free.

"Twinkies are a beloved snack brand and have been for generations," Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC, said in a press release. "That's why we take great care to ensure that the taste and quality of each pack of Twinkies exceeds fans' expectations. In celebration of National Twinkies Day and to show our appreciation, we're delighted to offer fans free Twinkies through our partners at Gopuff."