Delta Air Lines Will Soon Have Free Wi-Fi on Its Planes, Here's How to Get It

Delta is officially offering fast, free Wi-Fi to customers starting on February 1. It's a game-changing perk, especially when you think back about all the times you paid $8.99 for 40 minutes of internet only for it to work marginally better than airplane mode. The new program is in partnership with T-Mobile, and by the end of 2023, more than 700 aircraft will have free Wi-Fi.

The program will come to international flights in 2024."Our vision has long been to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feels similar to what our customers have available on the ground," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a statement.

But before you prepare to get on your next flight and automatically connect your device, you'll need to know a few things first. For starters, you'll need to be a Delta SkyMiles member and have your SkyMiles number on hand. Don't worry; it's free to make an account, so this isn't an ultra-exclusive perk or something you need to spend money on to qualify for. You can even create a SkyMiles account on the ground after boarding.

You'll be able to tell if you've got free Wi-Fi onboard by looking for a decal by the boarding door that says "Fast, Free Wi-F" with the little sunset-looking Wi-Fi logo. Once you're on the plane, you'll select DeltaWiFi.com as your Wi-Fi network.