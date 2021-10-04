You Can Get $1 Fries at McDonald's Until 2022

Although the cult classic McRib sandwich is creating quite the buzz at the moment, the sandwich isn't the only thing to get excited about at McDonald's. The fast food chain is currently offering patrons the chance to get a large order of fries for $1 every week through the end of 2021.

The deal will be ongoing for the rest of the year and can be found exclusively in the McDonald's mobile app. And even better, it can be repeated multiple times a week so consider your fry needs met for the rest of the year. On top of the $1 every week deal, McDonald's is offering fans free medium fries with a minimum $1 purchase every Friday when items are purchased through the app. Unfortunately, customers can only pick up one medium fry per Friday.

To take advantage of these deals, simply select the offer in the app to redeem. Both deals will continue until December 31, 2021.