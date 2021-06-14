Get In on Our Sweepstakes To Celebrate Small Town Pride
Thrillist is teaming up with American Express to spotlight LGBTQ+ small business owners
Fact: Small businesses have a pretty huge impact on local communities. So when it comes to the estimated 1.4 million LGBTQ+ business owners in the U.S., we know that the bars, retail shops, restaurants, and more that they run do way more for LGBTQ+ communities than just stimulate local economies.
That’s why in honor of Pride Month, we’re hosting a handful of virtual events with LGBTQ+ small business owners. It’s our way of bringing Pride to you, wherever you happen to be this year. Here’s the lineup of experiences:
- June 17, 6pm ET: Yoga with Avery
- June 17, 7pm ET: Dough From Scratch Class with Pizzeria Locale
- June 18, 8pm ET: Floral Workshop with Coy & Co
- June 18, 8pm ET: Drag Queen Bingo with Felicia O’Toole
You can enter our sweepstakes* for a chance to win a ticket to one of these virtual events starting June 14, right here. All events will take place June 17 and 18, so make sure to get your entries in right away for a chance to join in the festivities. (You must be one of the first 50 eligible people to select that event and submit your entry to win.)
The virtual events are part of “Small Town Pride,” a series we created in partnership with American Express to amplify the stories of LGBTQ+ small business owners all across the country. To coincide with Amex Membership Week, we’ll also be publishing a new profile story on our site each day from June 14-18.While reading the stories, be sure to check out Amex Membership Week, too, a five-day event featuring offer and experiences across travel, dining, retail, wellness, and entertainment to show that life is better #WithAmex.