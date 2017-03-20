This Company Will Pay You $10,000/Month to Travel the World and Stay in Luxury Homes

While vacations should be merciful escapes from all of the screens in your life, you might as well admit you're just going to post photos and videos about your trip on social media the entire time. If that's the case, then you could be uniquely qualified for an actual job that'll pay you thousands of dollars to travel around the world and stay in multimillion dollar luxury homes while doing exactly that. Seriously.

A luxury vacation home company called THIRDHOME announced that it's currently seeking applicants for a job that tasks you with traveling all over the world for three months, staying in as many as 12 luxury vacation homes, and sharing all of your experiences in blog posts and updates on social media. Although it's only a temporary gig, the company will pay you $10,000 a month and cover all of your travel expenses as you hop from one resort to the next.