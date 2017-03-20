This Company Will Pay You $10,000/Month to Travel the World and Stay in Luxury Homes

While vacations should be merciful escapes from all of the screens in your life, you might as well admit you're just going to post photos and videos about your trip on social media the entire time. If that's the case, then you could be uniquely qualified for an actual job that'll pay you thousands of dollars to travel around the world and stay in multimillion dollar luxury homes while doing exactly that. Seriously.
A luxury vacation home company called THIRDHOME announced that it's currently seeking applicants for a job that tasks you with traveling all over the world for three months, staying in as many as 12 luxury vacation homes, and sharing all of your experiences in blog posts and updates on social media. Although it's only a temporary gig, the company will pay you $10,000 a month and cover all of your travel expenses as you hop from one resort to the next.
THIRDHOME describes the position as "the best job on the planet," and while other recent dream jobs might make that claim questionable, the official job description sounds pretty damn spectacular: "Your travels will take you to some of the most desired resorts and homes across the globe."
To apply for the job, all you have to do is make a one-minute video explaining exactly why you're "the best candidate for the best job on the planet" and send it to THIRDHOME via email at bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com before the deadline on March 30.
The company said the ideal candidate for the role has experience in social media, writing, photography, and blogging as well as a clear understanding of the luxury hospital industry and international travel. Additionally, you have to be at least 18 years-old, have a valid passport and driver's license, and be able to travel for a three-month period sometime in late summer through late fall, according to the job description. THIRDHOME said the second stage of the application process will start sometime in April. Your actual itinerary won't be determined until you get the job.
The bottom line: now might be a good time drop everything to work on your application video and get your affairs in order for an extended vacation. Best of luck.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.