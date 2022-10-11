Get Paid $500 to Test Food & Watch Basketball at an NBA Arena This Season

Pickwise, a sports betting website, is looking for applicants to become an NBA Arena Food Tester. If you've been to a professional sports game recently, you'll know that the cost of concessions is exorbitant. At a recent WNBA game, I paid $18 for one Pepsi and one water. I balked but was also so thirsty from cheering that I didn't have much of a choice. Pickwise knows that getting anything to eat or drink at arenas is a pricey venture.

So, the company is looking for someone to rate the catering kiosk at an NBA arena. Pickwise will give you $500 to cover expenses to get to the game and purchase an extensive amount of food and drinks. In addition to the stipend, you'll also receive two tickets to an NBA game, plus two NBA jerseys for your chosen team.

After you gorge yourself on whatever your chosen arena has to offer, Pickwise asks that you review the experience. Is the food worth the price? Is the quality particularly notable one way or the other? Write your review, and Pickwise will share it on its social media channels and website.

To apply for this opportunity, you can fill out the Pickwise application form by October 14, 2022. You must be at least 21 and a resident of the United States to qualify. The winner will be selected on or before October 18.