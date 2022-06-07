Heineken Wants to Pay You to Hang Out with Your Friends During Work

Work from home culture has so many branches. It’s changed what we wear to work, where we work from, and obviously, how we work. For some of us it means being way too available for extra work, ruining our posture while sitting on the sofa typing furiously while cloaked in a sweatshirt that has seen better days. Heineken is trying to get you to slow down that hustle a bit and treat life less like a race and more like a stroll.

To incentivize that, the company is offering up to 40,000 people aged 21 and up some cash for simply making a calendar event. Starting June 8, you’ll be able to head to Closer.Heineken.com and create a work blocking calendar invite to share with your friends. Just for creating the invite, you’ll get $5 on Venmo from Heineken. You’ll get an additional $5 for each friend that accepts the invite, up to $20.

In addition to having the opportunity to make an easy $20, you can also win The Closer. It’s not Kyra Sedgwick, it is a high-tech bottle opener that will instantly close all work applications opened on your computer the moment you crack open a bottle of Heineken. It looks like a bottle opener from space.

"As people continue to feel like they have to work all the time, they're forgetting that disconnecting is even an option," said Bruno Bertelli, global chief creative officer of Publicis Worldwide, the lead agency that created the campaign, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "That's why we created The Closer. It's not just technology; it's a social provocation to help people see that the pressure to work all the time is getting a little ridiculous and we all have the power to log off and go hang out with our friends again."

The launch of The Closer was marked by a Big Tech-style product reveal, performed by Billy Eichner. The ad feels like a mashup of Nathan For You and a Tim Cook event.

So, instead of staying late on Wednesday night, log off promptly at 5 pm and head to Closer.Heineken.com to get some beer money and enter to win for that high tech bottle opener.