Your Dog Can Get Paid $10,000 as This Company's First Chief 'Fluff' Officer

Dogs are expensive and, not to their fault, they rarely earn their keep. But now Yappy.com is looking to hire one pup to become a brand ambassador. The company is looking for a furry friend to show off all the customized gifts Yappy.com provides. In exchange for testing out products and posting social content, you and your pup will be compensated with $10,000.

Whether or not your dog is already a social media sensation, they'll be eligible for the job. The Chief "Fluff" Officer should be comfortable posing, strutting, wagging their tail, and doing tricks for the camera. As the pet owner, you should be able to follow the latest TikTok trends, create reels, and take photos. You'll need to have an active and established TikTok and Instagram account.

If this sounds like you and your pup, you can head to yappy.com/us to create a profile for your dog. Then, you can post a photo, reel, or video of your dog on Instagram or TikTok and then tag @yappy_com. Make sure to explain the reason your dog should be chosen as the Chief Fluff Officer and add the hashtag #ChiefFluffOfficer. Then head over to Yappy.com and submit an application. The last day to apply is November 18, and the selected pup will be notified shortly after.

The selected dog and owner will be paid $1,000 each month for 10 months of the gig.