Get Paid to Test Luxury Advent Calendars This Winter

Beauty Pie, an online store, is looking to hire an official advent calendar tester. But, you won't be opening up boxes upon boxes of chocolates, though some decadent chocolate is involved. No, the selected tester will review luxury calendars with over $1,100 worth of goods. If this sounds like a gig you would be good at, here are the details.

You'll receive five advent calendars to test from Beauty Pie, Astrid & Miyu, Hotel Chocolat, Cartwright & Butler, and Fortnum & Mason Tea. You'll need to try and review them, and in return Beauty, Pie will pay you $350, in addition to all the free merch from the calendars. Your feedback will be due on December 24.

To apply for the position of Advent Calendar Tester, you can head to the application portal on Beauty Pie's website. The only thing you'll need to do to be eligible is to have a deep love of Christmas and be at least 18 years old. If that sounds like you, and you're looking to load up on free Advent Calendars, go ahead and apply. Applications are due on November 27.