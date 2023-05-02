Get Paid $5,000 to Attend This Year's Biggest Music Festivals

Crewfare, a new social festival trip planning tool, is sending one passionate festivalgoer and their best friend on the summer dalliance of our Tumblr-era dreams. The resident "Festie" at Crewfare will be traveling across the country to attend four of the biggest festivals happening this summer.

This dream job will be a part-time gig that includes VIP festival access for two people to High Tide Music & Arts Festival, Governors Ball Music Festival, Rolling Loud Miami, and Sound on Sound Music Festival. The chosen Festie will additionally be compensated with a $5,000 gig fee, complimentary airfare and hotel accommodations, Uber transit, festival merch, and some custom playlists.

In return, the Festie will be Crewfare's festival TikToker, and will be tasked with creating content to share with other festivalgoers. You have the month of May to apply for the role, over at Crewfare.com. The application will require all the basic biographical information plus your social handles.

For the rest of us, who won't be getting paid $5,000 to record all of the fun that we are having, the full summer festival lineup is here, and Thrillist has tips on how to avoid ticket scams while looking for affordable festival tickets this summer.