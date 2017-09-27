This Brewery Is Hiring a ‘Professional Beer Taster’ Right Now

When it comes to career aspirations, maybe you've been waffling as to what you'd actually like to do with your life. The prospect of professionally drinking beer for a living, however, is probably an idea too outlandish to entertain, but that doesn't mean the sudsy vocation can't one day become your actual job.
That's because London's Meantime Brewing Company is offering one very lucky person the opportunity of becoming a part time beer tester; specifically, a "Professional Beer Taster." Yes, people want to potentially pay you to drink beer, which means every frat boy in America has likely found his calling.
The very part time job, which is detailed in full on Linkedin, calls for a "passionate beer lover who can provide honest and objective feedback on different beer styles" in exchange for a competitive salary. The gig's scope requires an incredibly modest three hours of work per week, all on Friday mornings, in which the prospective candidate will drink copious beer before the clock strikes noon.
Because Meantime is cool and doesn't require filling out a traditional job application and polishing a resume, all you have to do to apply is write a 30-word post on LinkedIn, using the hashtag #pickmemeantime. The application process is basically as easy as drinking a beer.
Now, although the job is in London -- a traditional haven of excellent stouts, ales and lagers -- international applicants aren't barred from applying. When queried about the possibility of international applicants, Meantime had a rather pragmatic response:
But when it comes down to it, no ocean is really big enough to prevent you from chasing your professional dreams.
