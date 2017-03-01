This Beer Company Will Pay You $12,000 To Travel and Drink Beer All Summer

If there's one thing better than drinking tons of beer and traveling all summer like it's your damn job, it's getting paid for drinking tons of beer and traveling all summer because it is your job. Believe it or not, that's actually possible now thanks to a new internship that will pay you thousands of dollars to travel the world, drink beer, and tell your stories on social media this summer. Yes, really.

World of Beer, a Florida-based chain of more 70 craft beer taverns, announced Wednesday that it's currently looking for three "Drink It" interns who will be tasked with visiting numerous breweries across the country and abroad, tasting all sorts of beer, attending major beer events and festivals, and sharing live updates from the boozy adventure via social media, according to the official job description. Although it's not a longterm job with a salary or traditional benefits, like last year, the internship last four months and World of Beer will pay you $12,000 and cover all your travel expenses. Oh, and there will be plenty of free beer, of course.