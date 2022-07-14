You Can Get Paid to Be a Las Vegas Buffet Taste Tester

Those "get paid to eat" ads on Instagram are almost always too good to be true. It usually turns out that you aren't actually getting any free grub. But, today, I present a real opportunity. Potentially, the opportunity of all opportunities. Time2play, an online gambling site, is looking for one person to come to Las Vegas and taste tests the buffets on the strip.

In exchange for your honest reviews, Time2play will give you $500 in cash, a Southwest Airlines voucher for $500, four nights at a Las Vegas casino hotel, dining for two at buffets at Wynn, Bacchanal, Wicked Spoon, and Bellagio, $1,000 of spending money for your trip, and a pair of Lululemon sweatpants. The sweatpants, by the way, are so that you can have extra breathing room after you make your way through endless heaps of food.

To enter, head to Time2play's website. You'll need to fill out a short application, including 250 words on why you should be selected as the winning buffet tester. You must be a legal resident of the United States and at least 21 years old to be eligible. The contest winner will be announced in the first week of August. Make sure to apply soon, as the application closes on July 31.