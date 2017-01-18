Tasmania Will Pay You To Take an Island Getaway For Six Months

Feel like you need a very extended vacation, far, far away from everything going on right now? Australia's Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service is looking for someone to actualize their dream of unplugging and living on a remote island. They need a caretaker for Maatsuyker Island, a small island just six miles off the southern coast of Tasmania.

They've posted for the gig on Facebook, requesting "self-sufficient people that are healthy, have a proven ability to live and work in remote locations, and are able to carry out caretaking services including maintenance of grounds, buildings, and plant and equipment." Additionally, caretakers are trained and paid to "carry out daily weather observations for the Bureau of Meteorology."