This Company Will Throw You $1,000 Just to Play 'Animal Crossing'

Capitalism is onto us, Animal Crossers... A destination island created virtual tours on Animal Crossing to flaunt its amenities, fashion brands are partnering with the game via QR outfit codes, and now an internet company wants to pay someone $1,000 just to fish and garden virtually for 50 hours.

The website highspeedinternet.com, which focuses its efforts on helping folks get the best internet for their area, would like to help us get the best bang for our blacking out and playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons all day, by paying us $20 each hour we're online. All they want to do is test your internet connection, so you don't have to do any homework otherwise.

"Are you stuck repaying endless debt to ol’ Tom Nook?" it asks in the job description. "Tired of catching fish, digging up fossils, and shaking trees just to make ends meet? Are the fruits of your labor enough to pay off the mansion of your dreams?" If your answers to these questions are yes, you most likely qualify (unless you're under 18).

For the application, you have to run this internet speed test and fill out a some information on this page, which includes little besides whether or not you have the game and a Nintendo Switch. By the way, if you don't already have a Nintendo console and want to be sneaky, it's a lot easier to get one than it was a few months ago; after a quick search, I found there were 10 sold at my local Target, whereas just two months ago they were harder to come by than my rare and fleeting moments of joy.

Make sure you apply by August 6, 2020, before midnight MDT. The company says you'll be offered the position before August 16 and will need to have 50 hours clocked by September 30, which will be pretttttty easy to get achieve.