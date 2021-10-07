Get Paid $5,000 to Relax In Luxury Bathtubs

Relaxing in the bath is one of life's great luxuries. First, you have to have access to a bathtub, and then you have to have time to soak. Both things are hard to find these days. The first is especially difficult, considering that bathtubs are getting harder and harder to find even at hotels.

Fortunately, Hotels.com is trying to preserve bathtubs across the country. To do that, they are looking for its first "Bath Boss" to "bring awareness to the cause of doing absolutely nothing but relaxing in bubbly, fragrant water for a questionable amount of time," according to a press release. And Hotels.com doesn't want you to do this hard work for free.

For being the Bath Boss, you'll be rewarded with two night stays at Mr. C Seaport, The Dominick, and The Langham (all located in Manhattan) from November 9 and 15 of this year. Additionally, you'll get a $5,000 salary for your time, a $1,000 travel stipend, and your very own bath gear, which includes a custom robe, slippers, and eye mask.

To apply, you can head to Hotels.com/BathBoss. Make sure you submit your entry by Friday, October 15. The application won't take too long, just your basic information and some fill-in-the-blank prompt to prove that you are the most qualified candidate to become the Bath Boss. Good luck out there.