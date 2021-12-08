These Researchers Will Pay You to Smoke Weed & Exercise

The whole "lazy stoner" stereotype is just that, a stereotype, and not indicative of everyone that smokes weed. In fact, Insider reports that according to a meta-analysis conducted in April 2021, cannabis users were actually more likely to work out than their weed-free friends.

Researchers out of the University of Colorado Boulder are looking to study the potential benefits of lighting up and hitting the gym right after—some believe being high makes working out easier and more fun.

Here's the real kicker, though: You could get paid to be a part of it. The group of researchers is currently looking for men between the ages of 21 and 40 and women between the ages of 21 and 50 to partake in a little Mary Jane before hitting the treadmill. According to the company site, each recruit will snag $100 for participating in the study.

You can email or call the team about signing up. Once chosen, you'll be put to the test with three sets of treadmill workouts—two sober, one high. Researchers will follow up the fitness assessment with surveys and bloodwork.

To participate, you must fall within the age requirements and live in the greater Boulder area. The university is also asking for individuals that have previously used cannabis while exercising.